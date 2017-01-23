Former President George H.W. Bush leaving ICU

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the medical treatment of former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush at a Houston hospital (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush will soon be moved from the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital where he has been treated for pneumonia.

Dr. Amy Mynderse says the 92-year-old Bush will be moved from the ICU at the Houston Methodist Hospital on Monday.

Related: Former president’s breathing tube indicates severe pneumonia

Bush was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the hospital Jan. 14. Doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and put him on a ventilator in the ICU to assist his breathing. The breathing tube was removed Friday.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday that the former president’s vital signs were normal and that doctors hoped he could be moved out of intensive care in the next day or so.

___

10:10 a.m.

Doctors say former first lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the Houston hospital where she underwent treatment for bronchitis.

Mrs. Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital last Wednesday, just a matter of days after her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, checked in to be treated for pneumonia. She is 91 and he is 92.

Barbara Bush was told she could return home Sunday, but family spokesman Jim McGrath said she opted to stay one more night in the hospital to fully recover and to stay close to her husband.

Dr. Amy Mynderse said Monday morning that Mrs. Bush has been discharged.

The Bushes have been married for more than seven decades — the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history.

Related: 41st President Bush battles pneumonia, wife has bronchitis

___

8:50 a.m.

Doctors treating former President George H.W. Bush and his wife at a Houston hospital are set to provide an update on their conditions.

The 92-year-old former president was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Jan. 14, and has since been treated for pneumonia in the intensive care unit.

Ninety-one-year-old Barbara Bush is recovering from bronchitis. She entered the same hospital Wednesday.

Two doctors who have been treating the Bushes will also answer questions about their medical treatment at a news conference Monday morning.

A Bush family spokesman said Mrs. Bush was given the option of leaving the hospital Sunday, but that she opted to stay overnight to continue her recovery and be close to her husband.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.