Gun found outside New Haven middle school

By Published:
(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)
(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a gun was found outside a middle school in New Haven Monday morning.

Police tell News 8 that officers confiscated a gun that was found outside the Clemente Leadership Academy at 360 Columbus Avenue. The gun was discovered next to a fire hydrant.

It is unclear who found the gun or why it was there. The incident remains under investigation.

There are no further details at this time. News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s