Gun found outside New Haven middle school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a gun was found outside a middle school in New Haven Monday morning.

Police tell News 8 that officers confiscated a gun that was found outside the Clemente Leadership Academy at 360 Columbus Avenue. The gun was discovered next to a fire hydrant.

It is unclear who found the gun or why it was there. The incident remains under investigation.

There are no further details at this time. News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.