Hacks to Make Healthy Living and Eating Easier

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you want to make 2017 your healthiest year yet? Wellness blogger Caryn Sullivan has a few healthy hacks to get you started.

“A healthy hack is a simple and clever way to make your life easier when you want to focus on health,” Sullivan explained.

Her healthy hack number one? Make smoothies in bulk.

“Whenever people ask me what’s the easiest thing that I can do to be healthier, I always say, add fruits and vegetables to every meal, and a really easy way to add fruits and vegetables at your meal or during your day, is by drinking a smoothie,” Sullivan said.

She recommends making a big batch and then freezing it in mason jars.

“So you can grab them as you go in the morning, throw them in your purse, drink them in the afternoon as an afternoon snack, or you can pull them out the night before, and then in the morning they should be ready to go so you can eat,” Sullivan explained.

Her next healthy hack is to create three healthy meals using just one ingredient.

“One thing I love is farro,” she said. “It’s delicious, it takes ten minutes to make so it’s easy.”

Meal number one is a farro risotto with sautéed vegetables.

“And then the next day I may put it in some chicken broth, and then maybe throw in a few beans so there you have a soup,” she explained.

On day three, top a salad with farro and freshly cut veggies.

“Our lives are so busy and so if you can simplify healthy eating, then it’s going to actually fit into your lifestyle,” Sullivan said.

Her next healthy hack? Freeze fruit for a sweet treat.

“You feel like you’re popping a piece of candy, and it’s a frozen organic grape,” she explained. “I also really like pineapple.”

Healthy hack number five is to make the most out of that lemon.

“Lemon has disinfectant properties, and I often times use it as a sponge,” Sullivan explained.

You can also create your own DIY cleaner by mixing lemon juice, vinegar, water and essential oil.

“You can use it for any of your counter tops, you can use it for various areas of the house to disinfect, you also could spray it throughout the house to make it smell good,” she said.

The next healthy hack is to use coconut oil from head to toe.

“Coconut oil is that one ingredient so you’ve got no chemicals no toxins, just this truly natural ingredient,” Sullivan explained.

Not only is it good at removing makeup, but coconut oil can also be used as a skin moisturizer, and to clean your teeth using the ancient practice of oil pulling.

“I’ll take about a half a tablespoon of coconut oil and I put it in my mouth … and then you swoosh it around,” Sullivan said.

Many believe it removes bacteria while strengthen and whitening teeth.

“A lot of people claim that they are too busy to be active,” Sullivan said.

But with her last healthy hack, you won’t be able to use that as an excuse to get out of a workout.

“A good fitness hack is to pick some activities that you can wear what you’re already wearing and do it,” she explained. “If you work in an office can you take a lunch break, wear what you’re wearing, throw on your shoes, and go on a walk.”

Hacks to make healthy living a breeze.

KID APPROVED GREEN SMOOTHIE

Recipe by Caryn Sullivan, PrettyWellness.com

Ingredients:

1 cup cauliflower frozen

1 cup kale frozen

1 cup butternut squash frozen

4 cups of milk (I use oat milk)** if you use other milk, you may need more dates/sweetener

8 medjool dates (soak them for 10 minutes, then pit for optimal usage)

2 tbsp. pumpkin pie spice

Instructions:

Pour 3 cups of milk in the blender Add all frozen veggies and blend until liquified (about 1-2 minutes) Soak medjool dates for ten minutes, then pit Add 1 cup of milk, pumpkin pie spice and dates and blend until liquified (30 seconds) Taste – add more pumpkin pie spice, dates (or maple / agave syrup) to your liking Pour in glass to drink immediately or store in airtight containers.

Notes:

Store in refrigerator for 1-2 days or freezer for longer a longer duration.

These directions work best with a high-speed blender. If you use a traditional one, be sure to blend on a high-speed for a few minutes. If it is still chunky, add more liquid/milk (and an extra date and spice, too.)

For more great recipes and wellness information, visit PrettyWellness.com.