Hamden Police K-9’s Star and Blaze Get Bullet and Stab Protective Vests

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two of Hamden Police Department’s K-9 officers will now be safer protecting the community thanks to the generous donations from the American Wine Society. K-9 Star and K-9 Blaze are each getting a bullet and stab protective vest.

The Hamden Police Department K-9 Unit assists officers in many facets of police work including; tracking, apprehension, building searches and evidence recovery.

The ballistic vests were purchased from generous donations from the public and fundraising efforts by the American Wine Society. The Hamden Police Department is grateful to all of the people that contributed.