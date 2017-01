HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Hamden police are trying to track down the man who robbed a 7-Eleven. Police say the robbery happened around 5AM on January 22, at the 7-Eleven on Dixwell Avenue.

Police say the suspect was wearing a ski mask and he had a gun. Police say the suspect pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money, before taking off.

Police used a K-9 officer but weren’t able to track the suspect. If you have any information you’re urged to give them a call.