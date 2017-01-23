How to know you’re getting good firewood

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) If you haven’t done it already, late January and early February is a popular time to pick up firewood to help heat your homes. News 8 is helping you stretch your dollar so you’re actually getting what you think.

One of the best parts of winter in New England? Loading up on firewood and getting the family around the fire place, but wood’s not cheap. Jay Medlyn with Medlyn’s Farm in Branford says there are things to look out for so you know you’re getting what you pay for. Starting with what kind of transport it takes to actually bring a cord of wood to your home.

“If someone shows up in a pickup truck with a cord of wood in it, with single back wheels, there’s no way there’s a cord of wood in the truck,” Medlyn said.

He says a dual-wheeled truck is typically needed to support it. When you stack a cord, it’s about 4 feet high, 4 feet wide and 8 feet long. Then, there’s the price.

“You should be paying right around $300 a cord. If someone is selling you wood at $240, $250 a cord, either they’re a fool or is coming out short cord of wood,” he added.

Now, how about the type of wood: Experts say you want to burn hardwood like Cherry, Oak, Birch or Ash. Softwoods burn more quickly and doesn’t give off as much warmth. Wood should also be stored in a dry place for at least a year before you buy it. It’s a good idea to go to the place you’re planning to buy from and see with your own eyes how they keep their product.