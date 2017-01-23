“Little free libraries” promoting literacy in an easy, approachable way

(WTNH)–Do you know about the little free libraries that have been established around the world?

There are about 50,000 of them and counting. Rose Buckens of Morris and Jo Ann Jaacks of Litchfield are busy putting these mini cabinet-like libraries all over their communities, and soon, there will be more than 30 of them.

They’re in front of yards, at libraries, small businesses, nature trails, you name it.

This is a “take-a-book, give-a-book” process, and it’s spreading literacy throughout the land in a free and approachable way. On this edition of “Nyberg,” you’re going to learn more about it, so you can put these in your town, too.

Buckens and Jaacks have all kinds of volunteers putting these libraries together. They say a common love of books helped get them started.

To find out more about these tiny, free libraries, go to www.littlefreelibrary.org.