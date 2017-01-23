Man accused of firing shots into air in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police arrested a man who they say fired a gun into the air on an I-91 exit ramp in Rocky Hill Sunday night. According to investigators, police received a report about the incident by the Exit 24 off-ramp around 6:10pm, right by the On the Border restaurant. No one was injured in the shooting. Shortly after the shots were fired, Rocky Hill Police stopped a yellow tow truck and arrested 34-year-old Joseph Weeks of Newington. Weeks was taken into custody and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. Weeks is due in court on February 6.

