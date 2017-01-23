Middletown man arrested with marijuana during traffic stop

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Police say they have arrested 20-year-old Jordan Robinson of Middletown after they found him with marijuana in a car with on Friday.

Officers say they were driving on Hillside Avenue when they noticed a car with no right brake light. They say they also noticed the car had no light to light up the rear registration plate, but when the car turned, it started speeding on Saybrook Road. According to the police, they turned on their lights and siren to stop the car. The officers say they noticed the operator and passenger (who they later identified as Robinson) moving inside of the vehicle. When the officers approached the vehicle, they say they smelled an overwhelming odor of marijuana and noticed the driver’s hands on his pants.

Authorities say when Robinson opened the passenger door, he had loose suspected marijuana all over his lap. Officers say while they were searching him, Robinson was pushing his body against the police car. In order to properly search Robinson, officers say they had to move him away from the car, where they found three bags of marijuana in the front of his pants. They say the marijuana weighed 2.29 ounces. They say Robinson also had $239.00 in cash.

According to investigators, officers found a digital scale and a box of plastic sandwich bags in the console of the car. They say they also found two plastic bags with marijuana residue in the car, as well as numerous partially-smoked marijuana cigars in an ashtray.

Officials say Robinson is being charged with interfering with police, possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, January 23, 2017 and is being held on a $50,000 bond.