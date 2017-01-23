Murphy tours manufacturer, urges Trump to fix “Buy American” laws

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Making sure things are made in Connecticut is the goal of Senator Chris Murphy who plans to tour the state touting some “Made in America” laws.

Murphy will be at the Middletown Elks Lodge in just a few hours. The country heard President Donald Trump on inauguration day saying his priority is putting America first. So, Senator Murphy is hoping Trump will put his words into action.

Murphy says he will send a letter to Trump giving him five executive actions he can take to close loopholes in Buy American laws. Murphy hasn’t given out what those entail.

In addition to the executive action, Murphy says he’s wrote up two pieces of legislation to help American made companies. One, is called the 21st Century Buy American Act. That would make sure more raw materials for products made in the country are used to make “Made in America” products. The other, the American Jobs Matter Act giving companies incentives to keep jobs here.

So let’s put this into perspective. Right now, there are about 5,000 manufacturers here in Connecticut. Those jobs make up for about 10 percent of the state’s jobs and 96 percent of thee stat’s total exports.

Murphy’s having a pancake breakfast with manufacturers at 8 a.m. Then he heads to Waterbury to tour a factory.