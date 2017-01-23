New gear for Hamden police dogs

Hamden, Conn. (WTNH)- The dogs that make up the K-9 unit of the Hamden police department are now in line to receive some additional tools to provide them with better protect while working cases.

At a news conference set for later this morning, department officials will announce that two ballistic vests have been purchased for the police dogs. The department is also making it clear that funding for the vests came from private donations and fundraising efforts, as opposed to taxpayer dollars.

The police dogs, along with their human handlers, are critical in many areas of law enforcement, including the tracking of suspects, searching buildings and helping to recover evidence.