New Haven police investigating three separate pizza delivery robberies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –Police are investigating a string of pizza delivery robberies on Monday morning in New Haven.

At 12:56 a.m., Officers James Paxton, Ryan Walker and Omar Thomas were dispatched to USA 1 Pizza at 216 Grand Avenue to investigate a robbery complaint.

The 57 year-old delivery driver told officers he had gone to Wilcox Place with a customer’s pizza, and he called the customer once he had arrived and was told to wait. He alleged a Hispanic man approached his car and said the address was across the street. When the delivery man walked over, he was confronted by a masked man wielding a knife.

The two men demanded the pizza delivery driver’s money. They reportedly attacked the driver but not with the knife. The driver said the men fled toward Atwater Street after they beat him up. The officers called EMTs to attend to him, but his injuries were not serious enough for a hospital visit.

Police searched for the offenders but were unable to find them. A Hispanic man is wanted for this crime. He is skinny, around 5’8″ and has short dark-colored hair. His partner is a man who wore a black and white plastic mask. He is also about 5’8″ and was armed with a large knife. The two face robbery charges, larceny charges and assault charges.

At 1:17 AM, Officer Yelena Borisova was dispatched to an attempted robbery complaint at Pine Street and Monroe Street. Officer Borisova met the victim, a 43 year-old man who delivers pizza for Alpha Delta Pizza.

The victim told the officer he had been trying to find the given address on Pine Street, but he was unable to find it. The victim said three men approached him as he sat in his car.

One man said he had ordered the pizza but was short a few dollars. The victim said as he phoned his boss to get the OK, one of the men opened the car door and tried to grab the pizza. Another man went for the victim’s wallet, which was on the dashboard. The third brandished a handgun and demanded his money. The delivery man hit the gas and took off with the pizza and his wallet. Although he struck a parked car during his escape, he made it unharmed.

All three perpetrators were only described as young black men. They were last seen by the victim, running on Pine Street toward Blatchley Avenue.

At 1:35 a.m., Officers Kenneth Cobb and Dana Smith were dispatched to a Stevens Street home to investigate a reported robbery. While en route, they were re-routed to Wintergreen Avenue and Level Street, where the victim had found his car.

The 29-year-old pizza delivery driver said he had pulled up to a home with a pizza. A man, who the driver recognized as a past customer, was waiting on the porch. The driver said as he exchanged the pizza for cash, a different man, armed with a gun, approached him from behind. The driver gave the armed offender the cash he had on him. The two robbers got into the car. The driver then got into the back seat, but the robbers told him to get out.

The driver told officers he suspected his car would be close to the location he had previously delivered pizza to the recognizable customer, and he was correct.

One of the perpetrators is a black man between 24 to 26 years old. He has short hair, a medium build and is about 5’9″. He wore a black and grey Northface jacket. His accomplice is also black man between 21 to 23 years-old. The accomplice has short hair, a heavy build and is about 5’6″. He wore a black Northface jacket. The perpetrators face robbery charges, larceny charges and carjacking charges.