New Haven police release video of fatal pedestrian accident

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police have released a video showing what happened just moments before a fatal pedestrian accident on January 17, 2017.

In the video, you can see Melissa Tancredi wearing a white top. She is standing on the sidewalk when a car comes driving at her. The driver doesn’t break until she’s about to drive up onto that sidewalk.

The incident happened at the corner of York Street and South Frontage Road. Tancredi, 42, of Waterbury was killed in the accident. The driver of the car, 29-year-old Agnese Izzo hasn’t been charged.

Police say they are still investigating the accident.