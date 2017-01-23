New Haven police release video of fatal pedestrian accident

By Published:
51e8cfeb9a8f4eff9e36850f50e6db7f

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police have released a video showing what happened just moments before a fatal pedestrian accident on January 17, 2017.

In the video, you can see Melissa Tancredi wearing a white top. She is standing on the sidewalk when a car comes driving at her. The driver doesn’t break until she’s about to drive up onto that sidewalk.

The incident happened at the corner of York Street and South Frontage Road. Tancredi, 42, of Waterbury was killed in the accident. The driver of the car, 29-year-old Agnese Izzo hasn’t been charged.

Police say they are still investigating the accident.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s