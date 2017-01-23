New Haven woman arrested in connection to alleged identity theft

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police have arrested a woman after she allegedly stole someone’s identity on Friday.

Hamden Police say 28-year-old Shaqwaveia Payne of New Haven was arrested after Hamden Police Department conducted an identity theft investigation. Officials say she is wanted by several other jurisdictions including Milford, New Haven and Wallingford.

According to authorities, Payne is being charged in Hamden with criminal impersonation and is being detained on $1,000 bond. Payne is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on February 3, 2017.

Multiple departments say Payne was also arrested on four other arrest warrants from Milford, New Haven and Wallingford. Authorities say Payne was additionally charged with multiple counts of failure to appear.