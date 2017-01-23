New laser gets rid of age spots with little or no downtime

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Want to get rid of brown spots?

The high powered Enlighten Pico Genesis can do it in rapid fire.

“This is cutting edge technology because it fires so fast, it can actually hit the skin without generating a whole lot of heat,” says Dermatologist Dr. Omar Ibrahimi with Connecticut Skin Institute.

He has patients like Nancy O’Connell back for more.

Though recently retired, she wants to get back into the workforce.

Nancy explained, “If I can get a few brown spots off that might, just get me that you know, one up on the other person, I’m going to do it.”

Before and after photos of Nancy’s left hand after one treatment show dramatic results.

Now – the focus is her face.

Here’s how it works:

“What this laser does is, it’s selectively absorbed by the pigment,” said Dr. Ibrahimi. “And because the amount of time the laser fires is so short and shatters that pigment without heating up the surrounding skin and that break down of pigment can be cleared by the body in as little as one treatment, but sometimes it takes a series.”

“It doesn’t hurt. You feel it. It’s just a flick, not even a pin prick,” says Nancy.

“Depending on the individual,” says Dr. Ibrahimi, “We can tune it with that three to four days of downtime or we can do it with no down time but that typically will take more treatment.”

Lasers are a major component of Dr. Ibrahimi’s cosmetic arsenal.

He says, “We’re pushing the boundaries of science and having these more powerful, more selective lasers lets us do things that we were not able to do.”

Lucky for patients like Nancy.

For more information, call 203-428-4440 or log onto www.ctskindoc.com.