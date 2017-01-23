Nominations open for Connecticut Medal of Science

(WTNH) — Nominations for the 2017 Connecticut Medal of Science, Connecticut’s highest honor for scientific achievement, are now being accepted.

The Connecticut Medal of Science honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the advancement of science in fields that are crucial to Connecticut’s economic competitiveness and social-well-being.

For this competition, physical and biological disciplines are included as well as mathematics, engineering and the social and behavioral sciences. The award, which is modeled after the National Medal of Science, is given in alternate years along with the Connecticut Medal of Technology.

The Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering oversees the selection of the annual medalist, and medal recipients will be featured in the Hall of Fame at the Connecticut Science Center.

Nominations are due by March 11, 2017, and the medal will be presented on May 22, 2017 at the Annual Dinner of the Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering.