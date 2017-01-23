Nominations open for Connecticut Medal of Science

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH) — Nominations for the 2017 Connecticut Medal of Science, Connecticut’s highest honor for scientific achievement, are now being accepted.

The Connecticut Medal of Science honors individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the advancement of science in fields that are crucial to Connecticut’s economic competitiveness and social-well-being.

For this competition, physical and biological disciplines are included as well as mathematics, engineering and the social and behavioral sciences. The award, which is modeled after the National Medal of Science, is given in alternate years along with the Connecticut Medal of Technology.

The Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering oversees the selection of the annual medalist, and medal recipients will be featured in the Hall of Fame at the Connecticut Science Center.

Nominations are due by March 11, 2017, and the medal will be presented on May 22, 2017 at the Annual Dinner of the Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s