Plainfield arrest three in connection to May burglaries

By Published:
Plainfield police car cruiser

PLAINFIELD, Conn (WTNH)– Plainfield police have arrested three people in connection to a residential burglary from last May.

Police say after a lengthy investigation, they were able to connect the three suspects from this investigation to another burglary case that also happened in May at MotorSports Nation.

According to police, the three people they arrested are connected to a residential burglary near Weston Road where two dirt-bike style motorcycles and other items were stolen from a locked garage during the overnight hours on May 16, 2016.

Officials say that the three suspects are also connected to a burglary at MotorSports Nation where similiar style motorcycles and other items were also stolen during overnight hours on May 23, 2016. Police say after months of investigating, the Plainfield Police Department obtained arrest warrants for the three individuals.

On January 6, 2017, they arrested 25-year-old Jonathan M. Zadora. Zadora was charged with burglary, larceny, criminal mischief along with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit larceny. Officials say Zadora was initially held on a $35,000 bond and was arraigned in the Danielson Superior Court on January 3, 2017.

On January 9, 2017, police arrested 24-year-old Mariah J. Ellison of Norwich for conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit larceny.
Police say Ellison was initially held on a $15,000 bond and was arraigned in the Danielson Superior Court on January 10, 2017.

On January 21, 2017, police arrested 21-year-old, Jordan A. Lanphear of Norwich for burglary, larceny, criminal mischief along with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit larceny. Officials say Lanphear is being held on a $35,000 cash bond pending his arraignment in the Danielson Superior court on January 23, 2017.

