Police ID Florida woman killed in I-95 crash in Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — State troopers have identified a Florida woman killed over the weekend in a crash along Interstate 95 in Connecticut.

The Hartford Courant reports an SUV driven by Heather Ann Otenti, of Bonita Springs, Florida, struck a wire guardrail in Old Lyme, Connecticut, on Sunday afternoon.

State police say the vehicle traveled down a steep embankment, hurtled into the air and then crashed into a tree.

Lynda Ranee Salek, also of Bonita Springs, was killed in the crash. Otenti suffered minor injuries.

State police say the crash closed the northbound side of the highway between exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme.

Lifestar had been called to the scene but was later canceled.

