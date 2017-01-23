Police ID Florida woman killed in I-95 crash in Old Lyme

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
police-lights

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — State troopers have identified a Florida woman killed over the weekend in a crash along Interstate 95 in Connecticut.

The Hartford Courant reports an SUV driven by Heather Ann Otenti, of Bonita Springs, Florida, struck a wire guardrail in Old Lyme, Connecticut, on Sunday afternoon.

Related: I-95 north reopens in Old Lyme after serious crash

State police say the vehicle traveled down a steep embankment, hurtled into the air and then crashed into a tree.

Lynda Ranee Salek, also of Bonita Springs, was killed in the crash. Otenti suffered minor injuries.

State police say the crash closed the northbound side of the highway between exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme.

Lifestar had been called to the scene but was later canceled.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s