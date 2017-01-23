Police investigate drunk man with Trump sign outside Danbury high school

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The mayor of Danbury says police there are investigating a drunk man who showed up outside the high school screaming and swearing about immigrants. Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said on Twitter Sunday that Danbury Police are reviewing a video. Boughton says the loud heckling happened Friday afternoon, not long after Trump was sworn in as president. Danbury High School Principal Dan Donovan sent a message home to parents over the weekend saying the man was drunk and approached some students in a threatening manner after arriving to pick up a relative. Mayor Boughton called the man’s behavior “boorish and disgusting.”

