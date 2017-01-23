Police search for suspect in Preston home invasion

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police cruiser (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)
- FILE - Connecticut State Police cruiser (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the suspect in a Preston home invasion and burglary, Monday morning.

State police say that just before 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to a home invasion and burglary on Branch Hill Road. There is no word on if anyone was home at the time or injured.

The suspect is described as a white male who is between 20-30 years old and is about 5’6″ tall. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a black hat with a mask on his face.

Preston schools were notified of the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or Troop E 860-848-6500.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s