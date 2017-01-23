Police search for suspect in Preston home invasion

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the suspect in a Preston home invasion and burglary, Monday morning.

State police say that just before 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to a home invasion and burglary on Branch Hill Road. There is no word on if anyone was home at the time or injured.

The suspect is described as a white male who is between 20-30 years old and is about 5’6″ tall. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a black hat with a mask on his face.

Preston schools were notified of the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or Troop E 860-848-6500.