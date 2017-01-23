Pro-life march set for Monday in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Archdiocese of Hartford’s Pro-Life ministry is holding its annual New Haven ‘March for Life’ event on Monday, January 23rd.

It’s set to happen after the noon mass at St. Mary’s church on Hillhouse Avenue.

If you are planning on traveling through the area on Monday, heads up, that march is expected to go toward the state and federal building on the New Haven green before turning back around toward St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Hillhouse Avenue.

Organizers say they are holding this on Monday because it’s a day after the 44th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s legalization of abortion in Roe v. Wade.