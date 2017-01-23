Pro-life protesters take to New Haven streets

By Published:
633149fc1b2a49a9bf668ad72fab3ae1

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — They gathered by the dozens Monday afternoon, as they’ve done every year for decades on this anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, affirming abortion rights for women in America. They faithfully march to show their disagreement with all abortions.

“To educate the country as to the preciousness of life,” said Carolyn Falcigno, one of the organizers of the event. “That every life is meant to be fulfilled.”

Christel Ruppert drove all the way in from Easton, with her infant daughter Eliana, to join the protest. The group gathered in front of St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Hillhouse Avenue in New Haven.

“Just like my daughter, she’s eight and a half months old, doesn’t have a voice yet to speak out,” Ruppert said. “I believe it’s the same for those who are unborn. They don’t have a voice, but they’re just as important, just as valuable and also have a purpose.”

All protesters marched against abortion in general, but some singled out Planned Parenthood in particular. The organization is supported mostly by federal dollars, but those federal dollars are prohibited by law for use on abortions.

“For many of our patients we are the only healthcare provider they will see all year,” Southern New England Planned Parenthood President and CEO Judy Tabar told News 8 earlier this month. “So, this is just basic healthcare that they absolutely need. It’s critical.”

After making their way to downtown, marchers wrapped up with prayer in front of New Haven City Hall. This is all ahead of a far bigger march planned for Friday in Washington, D.C.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s