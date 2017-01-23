Rough Weather Later Today/Tonight

Quite a storm on the way for our area. This is NOT a snowstorm, but more of a wind and rain storm with a little sleet on the edge. My main concern is the strong wind potential for scattered power outages this evening and tonight. My second concern is the high tide cycle this evening and associated coastal flooding. Tides could run up to two feet above where it normally does causing some low lying flooding of roads near Long Island Sound.

The steady rain will likely start around 4PM with just hit/miss showers today. The precipitation will start as mostly sleet in far northern Connecticut before going over to rain. There are Winter Weather Advisories up for this and some slippery conditions are possible near the Mass. line for a few hours!

Steady and heavier rain at times statewide overnight. I expect 0.75″ of rain to just under 2″ for totals.

The wind will pick up this afternoon and gust overnight. Here’s a look at some of the gusts expected! This wind is strong enough to cause some power outages. Have a plan for a working flashlight and also a back-up alarm tonight!

Coastal flooding is another concern with this storm. High tide is 6:30PM – 9PM along the entire shoreline. Main concern is from Old Saybrook to Greenwich with the tide level possibly up to 2′ higher than typical causing some flooding in low lying areas.

This storm will pull away tomorrow with just a few lingering showers. Nice weather with sunshine Wednesday! Stay with NEWS8 for updates today and download the free StormTeam 8 App! -Gil