Sean “Mr.Tea” Condon: National Hot tea Month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It is National Hot Tea Month, and we have Sean “Mr. Tea” Condon here to discuss different teas and some health benefits associated with tea.

With the weather being cold and a lot of people sick around this time of the year, a great way to avoid sickness is with drinking tea. Different kinds of tea provide different health benefits, for example herbal tea is high in antioxidants.

Perfect Cuppa Tea was introduced as a way to provide Tea knowledge to Connecticut.

