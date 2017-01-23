Senator Richard Blumenthal reaching out to Republicans to block EPA nomination of Scott Pruitt

Published:
(WTNH)–Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is reaching out to Senate Republicans to try and derail President Trump’s selection to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

“I think we have a real chance of defeating Scott Pruitt because consistently and constantly, he has put polluters over people,” Blumenthal said. “We must defeat him.”

Blumenthal says during Pruitt’s tenure as Attorney General in Oklahoma, he favored big energy polluters. He also says Pruitt is a climate change denier.

Pruitt has described himself as “the leading advocate against the EPA’s activist agenda.”

