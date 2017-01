(WTNH)–Beer drinkers, listen up. Sierra Nevada Brewing Company is recalling some of its bottled beer in 36 states. The company says glass can break off and fall into the bottle.

The recall applies to eight brands, including Torpedo Extra IPA, Hop Hunter IPA, Pale Ale, and Nooner, sold from Maine to Florida and across the midwest.

Sierra Nevada says it has not received any reports of injuries yet.

You can find more information about this on the company’s website, Sierra-Nevada.com.