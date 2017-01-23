State police cruiser struck on Route 7 in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A state police cruiser was struck on Route 7 in Brookfield Monday morning.

Route 7 northbound has reopened after it was closed in the vicinity of exit 12 because of a two vehicle accident that was reported around 8:18 a.m.

State police say a trooper was at an accident scene when his cruiser was struck by another car. Police say the accident is not serious but there is no word on injuries at this time.

The cause of the accident is unknown. The incident remains under investigation.