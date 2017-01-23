Suspect sought in Haddam robbery

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery in Haddam Monday.

State police say at around 10:38 a.m., troopers from Westbrook responded to the report of a robbery at 210 Saybrook Road.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who is about 5’5″ tall. He was wearing a black jacket, blue or black jeans, and a black hood with a mask on his face.

There is no word on what was stolen or if anyone was injured in the robbery.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call 911 or 860-399-2100.