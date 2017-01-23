Tessa Zimmerman: ASSET Education

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we have Tessa Zimmerman author of her first book, “I Am Tessa.” It is a blend of personal stories of growing up with anxiety and tools to help young people thrive.

She wrote “I AM TESSA” at age 19 while attending Watson University. Tessa wanted to write a book about growing up with anxiety, but more importantly, what teenagers could do to help themselves. She really wanted to emphasize that to young people that they could be their own superheroes and have a choice in how their story unfolds.

In addition, Tessa started a nonprofit, ASSET Education, that trains and equips teachers with the tools to mitigate stress and anxiety in everyday classes. ASSET provides teachers with 23 5-10 minute lesson plans so these tools are easily incorporated into academic classes. ASSET’s programming is in 11 different schools in Denver. 50% of the proceeds of the book go to training 200 teachers in NYC and Denver in ASSET.

For more information you can visit iamtessa.com