Tips to prepare for widespread power outages

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– We have high winds and soaking rains expected for Monday and that could lead to widespread power outages.

It is strange weather, especially for January. It’s not cold enough that you can put your perishables from your fridge on the back porch, but it’s not warm enough that you can go without heat in your house, if you count on electricity for warmth.

Here are some things the Red Cross suggests you do ahead of the storm:

Have a kit with a flashlight, batteries, cash and first aid supplies all in one place and ready to go.

Be sure to fully charge battery powered devices like a cell phone.

Get ice to help keep food cold.

Know how to use the manual release lever for your garage door.

Make sure you have a full tank of gas in your car or truck.

If your power does go out, do not use candles for light during an outage, they can start a fire. Never use your oven or burn charcoal indoors for warmth. Turn off or disconnect appliances in case of a power surge when the lights come back on and keep fridge and freezer doors closed. They can stay cold for hours on their own.

And if you use a generator, keep it outside your house, not in a garage or basement, and not right near a window.

Also, plug your fridge and a couple lights into the generator, don’t plug it right into the house unless you have a transfer switch. Otherwise it can back-feed into the power lines and shock the repair crews who are coming out to help you.