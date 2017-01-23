Trump signs first executive orders as President

(WTNH) — The Trump Administration started its first full work week with the President meeting business and union leaders Monday.

During that morning meeting, Mr. Trump promised to cut business taxes and regulations. The President then signed several executive orders, including pulling out of the Transatlantic Partnership. He also signed another executive order that puts a hiring freeze on all federal workers except military. The President also responded to a lawsuit from a watchdog group that alleges he’s violating the constitutional provision against accepting payments from foreign governments.

The senate is expected Monday night to approve Rex Tillerson, President Trump’s pick for secretary of state and Mike Pompeo is expected to head the CIA.