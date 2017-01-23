Trump signs first executive orders as President

By Published: Updated:
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(WTNH) — The Trump Administration started its first full work week with the President meeting business and union leaders Monday.

During that morning meeting, Mr. Trump promised to cut business taxes and regulations. The President then signed several executive orders, including pulling out of the Transatlantic Partnership. He also signed another executive order that puts a hiring freeze on all federal workers except military. The President also responded to a lawsuit from a watchdog group that alleges he’s violating the constitutional provision against accepting payments from foreign governments.

The senate is expected Monday night to approve Rex Tillerson, President Trump’s pick for secretary of state and Mike Pompeo is expected to head the CIA.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s