Unclaimed $1M Ticket Sold in New Haven County

Published:
Momtaz Parvin pulls Powerball lottery tickets from the printer at her store in Oklahoma City, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, as the multi-state jackpot reaches $800 million. With ticket sales doubling previous records, the odds are growing that someone will win Saturdays record jackpot, but if no one wins the top prize, next weeks drawing is expected to soar past $1 billion. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
ROCKY HILL, Conn (WTNH) — Saturday’s Powerball drawing was sold to one lucky winner in New Haven County.

According to the Connecticut lottery, the ticket matched the first 5 numbers drawn for the $1,000,000 prize on January 21, but no one has claimed the prize. They say the winning numbers were: 23-25-45-52-67 and the Powerball number was 2. The Lottery says 10,543 winning Powerball tickets were sold statewide for Saturday’s drawing, with prizes ranging from $4 to $1,000,000,

Lottery officials say the overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338 million. The Connecticut Lottery reminds participants to play responsibly and to check their tickets carefully after each drawings.

