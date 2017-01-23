Unclaimed $1M Ticket Sold in New Haven County

ROCKY HILL, Conn (WTNH) — Saturday’s Powerball drawing was sold to one lucky winner in New Haven County.

According to the Connecticut lottery, the ticket matched the first 5 numbers drawn for the $1,000,000 prize on January 21, but no one has claimed the prize. They say the winning numbers were: 23-25-45-52-67 and the Powerball number was 2. The Lottery says 10,543 winning Powerball tickets were sold statewide for Saturday’s drawing, with prizes ranging from $4 to $1,000,000,

Lottery officials say the overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338 million. The Connecticut Lottery reminds participants to play responsibly and to check their tickets carefully after each drawings.