Wanted man arrested in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford man is being held on bond after interfering with an officer while being wanted on several warrants, Monday.

Police were called to Randal Avenue for reports of a light from a cell phone outside their back door but was unsure if they saw a person. Officers were called to the units on Knollwood Road over on complaint her sliding back door being opened and then closed.

State Police K-9 located 19-year-old Cody Farley, of West Hartford, hiding behind a tree on Vine Hill Road. Farley refused to stop for the officers and took off running through the backyards. The K-9 was able to captured Farley by the leg. He was treated on scene by medics and refused to be transported to the hospital.

Police say Farley also had three active warrants for his arrest. Farley is being charged with interfering with an officer and criminal trespass. He was also charged with two violation of probation warrants and one failure to appear 2nd warrant. Farley was held on a $37,500 bond and $5,000 cash only.