1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Canton restaurant

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Canton are investigating a deadly accident involving a car going through Crown and Hammer Restaurant on Depot Street.

Just after 12:30 p.m., Canton officers responded to the restaurant after receiving 9-1-1 calls reporting the crash. Upon arrival, police found the driver, identified as Michael Stoppani, 51, of Canton, and his passenger was Margaret Stoppani, 86, of Canton.

They were both taken to area hospitals. Michael Stoppani suffered minor injuries, but Margaret Stoppani later succumbed to her injuries from the crash.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating to determine her official cause of death. Witnesses are asked to contact the Canton Police Department at (860) 693-0221.