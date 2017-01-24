A look at the roads from the Mobile Weather Lab

Related Coverage I-395 north closed in Killingly due to tractor trailer rollover

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)– News 8 is driving around the state watching the road conditions Tuesday morning. We have our Mobile Weather Lab out with News 8’s Kent Pierce who shows us what to expect as we head out.

In some parts of the state, like where Kent was in Wolcott and Cheshire, some roads, especially back roads, are covered in sleet and snow. Then there’s other parts of the state, like the shoreline, that is mostly just wet from the rain.

A look at the roads in #Cheshire this morning. @kentpierce8 is monitoring the road conditions for us this morning. @WTNH #WTNHweather pic.twitter.com/bSTCADdrWt — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) January 24, 2017

As for the highways, while they look clear, there could be slick spots from the sleet.

It’s never a good sign when @teresadu4‘s traffic map looks like this. Watch now before you hit the roads. #WTNHweather @WTNH pic.twitter.com/QOMU98tJbv — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) January 24, 2017

There have been several accidents reported throughout the morning, as well as reports of downed trees and wires closing roads. State police say they have responded to around 100 crashes and over 75 spin-outs overnight. Drivers are urged to take it slow and leave extra stopping distance between cars.