Bill would make transferring college credits easier

Gateway Community College (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a story many community college students know all too well, paying for and earning course credits that don’t always transfer over to four year schools.

“They go in, they try really hard, they succeed,” said State Representative Christie Carpino (R-Cromwell/Portland). “And when they go to transfer their credits, they’re met with obstacles and hurdles. Not only paying twice, but delaying them from reaching academic goals.”

A study done by a guidance counselor at Gateway in New Haven shows that UConn rejects over 20 percent of the transfer credits from community college students. And that 12 credits are lost on average individually, costing students thousands.

Carpino filed a bill that would create a statewide transfer agreement between the Connecticut Community College System, and all public four year schools in the state.

“So when you choose to take those courses, you know in advance that if you succeed, they are going to be guaranteed a transfer within our state system,” Carpino said. “No longer any guess-work. You won’t be paying twice and won’t be delaying academic progress.”

The bill comes up first for debate in the Higher Education Committee.

