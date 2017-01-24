Blast of winter slows drivers for second day



(WTNH) — For Scott Sousa, the ride home from New Haven to Madison on Tuesday night was slow going.

“The roads are very, very, very windy and moderately slippery. Hydroplaning, a very little but it’s mostly the wind that’s knocking me back and forth,” said Sousa.

Driver after driver all saying the same thing. Rain, sleet and heavy traffic making for a messy drive.

“Constantly the wipers. Cars getting blown back and forth a little bit. Some of the smaller cars are all over the place. No one can seem to hold their lane,” said Mike Urany of Massachusetts.

With conditions ripe for dropping temperatures and another mixed bag of precipitation the concern is we could see another round of problems on the roadways as people head into work Wednesday morning. Connecticut State Police said they responded to more than 100 accidents across the state in the last 24 hours.

A truck tipped over on 691 early Tuesday morning and another did the same on I-395.

Eversource crews worked hard throughout the day to keep up with scattered outages. Strong winds caused trees and branches to come down on wires. By 8 o’clock Tuesday night there were still about 800 outages being reported as wind gusts hit 25 miles an hour.

It’s a winter blast from Mother Nature that isn’t quite ready to leave. Until the skies clear and the roads are once again dry, New Englanders say they know what they have to do.

“A little more cautious. You have to be. You’r either going all out or you’re real timid. Everyone out there has got their own little way of doing it,” said Urany.