Boss arrested for sexually assaulting employee

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The manager of a Dunkin Donuts in Stratford has been arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage employee.

52 year old Maher Mahairi of Fairfield is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault. According to Police, a 19 year old female employee at the Dunkin Donuts on Honeyspot Road told them that Mahairi began making sexual comments toward her then grabbed her from behind on Friday. Police say another employee heard her scream at which time she told the other employee that Mahairi grabbed her but he denied it. Police however checked surveillance video and found a gap in the video at the time the teen said she was assaulted.