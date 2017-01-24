Churches join forces to oppose proposed border casino

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
Mohegan Sun casino

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A coalition of churches and other organizations has formed to oppose plans by two tribes to develop a new casino in northern Connecticut.

Members of The Coalition Against Casino Expansion in Connecticut announced Tuesday they plan to educate the public and state officials about the economic and social impacts of additional casino gambling. It released a white paper questioning the project.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes own and operate Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun respectively in southeastern Connecticut. They’ve argued that a new, jointly operated casino is needed to compete with MGM Resorts International‘s new casino in Springfield, Massachusetts and protect jobs at their existing venues.

Members of the coalition include the Episcopal Church in Connecticut, Farmington Valley American Muslim Center and Family Institute of Connecticut.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s