Churches join forces to oppose proposed border casino

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A coalition of churches and other organizations has formed to oppose plans by two tribes to develop a new casino in northern Connecticut.

Members of The Coalition Against Casino Expansion in Connecticut announced Tuesday they plan to educate the public and state officials about the economic and social impacts of additional casino gambling. It released a white paper questioning the project.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes own and operate Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun respectively in southeastern Connecticut. They’ve argued that a new, jointly operated casino is needed to compete with MGM Resorts International‘s new casino in Springfield, Massachusetts and protect jobs at their existing venues.

Members of the coalition include the Episcopal Church in Connecticut, Farmington Valley American Muslim Center and Family Institute of Connecticut.

