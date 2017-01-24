Cruisin’ Connecticut – Dancing Your Way to Love – Salsa Lessons in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to West Haven, home of ViVa! Dance & Fitness Center for the Arts

Owner, Kelvia Flores is celebrating the studio’s second anniversary, in business!

We’re a community center for the arts. So we offer everything from belly dance, to Zumba, to hula hoop fitness.

Flores also teaches Latin dances – everything from salsa to bachata.

As we approach Valentine’s Day, a couples salsa class could be a wonderful first date, or a night out for your loved one.

It’s so funny because we do have a lot of couples that come in. Sometimes we get a lot of single guys coming in looking to impress the ladies on the dance floor.

The basic salsa steps are as follows:

It’s two rocking steps and a center step. And on your back rock you’re going to lift your hand for the girl to do a turn. Usually it’s counted in one two three, five six seven. But really it’s just rocking, a weight change forward and back.

So enough of me explaining it. Spice things up this Valentine’s Day and take a class at ViVa! Dance & Fitness Center for the Arts in West Haven!

The studio is located at: 243 Captain Thomas Blvd. West Haven, CT 06516

