Cruisin’ Connecticut – Dancing Your Way to Love – Salsa Lessons in West Haven

By Published:
salsa-lessons-at-viva-dance-and-fitness-in-west-haven-ct

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to West Haven, home of ViVa! Dance & Fitness Center for the Arts

Owner, Kelvia Flores is celebrating the studio’s second anniversary, in business!

We’re a community center for the arts. So we offer everything from belly dance, to Zumba, to hula hoop fitness.

Flores also teaches Latin dances – everything from salsa to bachata.

As we approach Valentine’s Day, a couples salsa class could be a wonderful first date, or a night out for your loved one.

 It’s so funny because we do have a lot of couples that come in. Sometimes we get a lot of single guys coming in looking to impress the ladies on the dance floor.

The basic salsa steps are as follows:

It’s two rocking steps and a center step. And on your back rock you’re going to lift your hand for the girl to do a turn. Usually it’s counted in one two three, five six seven. But really it’s just rocking, a weight change forward and back.

So enough of me explaining it. Spice things up this Valentine’s Day and take a class at ViVa! Dance & Fitness Center for the Arts in West Haven!

The studio is located at: 243 Captain Thomas Blvd. West Haven, CT 06516

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s