Downed trees and wires cause outages along the shoreline

(WTNH) — Utility crews and first responders handled a slew of outages along the shoreline on Tuesday morning, after heavy winds took down trees and wires.

Just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Valley Shore Emergency Communications (VSEC) called for “storm coverage” in Westbrook. The status, they explained, means that all available hands are called on deck.

By 4:15 a.m., they reported they had multiple crews on standby. VSEC said that the largest call they were handling at the time was on Magna Lane, where they say a tree was downed.

Outages continued through the morning. Eversource reported more than 200 outages in Westbrook more than two hours later.

Westbrook’s Emergency Management Department also warned to be wary while driving on local roads.

Two towns over in Madison, there were at least three calls between 3:40 a.m. and 4:10 a.m.

First, a tree came down on a transformer at the corner of Fort Path Road and Johnson Lane, sparking into a small fire.

(WTNH / Roelofsen)

Across town, there was a tree down across Green Hill Road, that was cleared up shortly after.

There were also low-hanging wires across Neck Road at Harbor Avenue.

(WTNH / Roelofsen)

By 6:30 a.m., Eversource reported about 140 outages in Madison.

