NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A downed tree caused a small fire in North Branford Tuesday morning.

News 8 was on the scene in the area of Notch Hill Road and East Main Street where the wind knocked a large branch off of a tree. That tree then took down some power lines with it, which resulted in a small fire.

The Fire Department and Eversource responded to the scene. East Main Street from Notch Hill Road was blocked while crews worked.