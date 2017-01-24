East Windsor meeting on possible third casino

East Windsor, Conn. (WTNH) – An ongoing effort to bring a third casino to the state comes to the auditorium of East Windsor Middle school this Thursday night.

A discussion, in which public input is wanted, will be held by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes. At issue is where to locate a third casino in the state, which will be jointly run by both of the tribes. They contend an additional gaming center is needed in order for the state to compete with the MGM Grand casino, which is now in the final stages of construction in Springfield.

The state’s office of Fiscal Analysis has projected that the MGM project could negatively impact our state’s economy to the tune of 70 million dollars in its first full year of operation.

There are a number of possible choices for Connecticut’s third gaming center, including sites in Windsor and East Windsor. Local residents are getting the opportunity to give their opinions about possible locations. Thursday’s meeting will be held at seven o’clock at night.