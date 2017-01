WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were rescued from a fire in Waterbury on Tuesday.

The fire broke out on Congress Avenue. People across the street at the Master Barber Shop saw the flames and ran over, saving their neighbors.

“It was like, let’s go over there. And we just put the jackets on, we ran, we went inside and we just grabbed them,” said Angel Leon.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

There is no word as to what caused the fire.