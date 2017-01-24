Groups on the ‘left’ and ‘right’ come together to oppose 3rd casino

Mass. & Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a meeting Tuesday night in East Windsor and another one Wednesday night in Windsor Locks that Connecticut’s casino operators say could have a major impact on jobs in Southeastern Connecticut.

A coalition of groups across the political and religious spectrum in the state came out in strong opposition to a third casino and says it wants a state-wide referendum on the issue.

MGM‘s nearly billion dollar Springfield, Mass. casino complex project is well underway and is reportedly on schedule for opening by the end of next year. Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun say the site, which is set to be about 25 minutes north of Hartford and just off I-91, will result in the loss of hundreds or even thousands of jobs at the two Southeastern Connecticut casinos. Their research concludes that many Connecticut gamblers in the central part of the state will prefer to make the shorter trip north once MGM opens.

The two tribes have narrowed their choice for a third off-reservation casino, to help preserve the jobs, to two locations. Each is about a minute off Interstate 91. A former movie complex in East Windsor, which has been empty and available for years and could be quickly converted to a casino, and a former tobacco field just off the Route 20 Bradley Airport connector in Windsor Locks. Both locations are easy on and easy off the interstate.

Tuesday, a coalition of liberal and conservative groups, including the religious right and the religious left, called on the legislature to commission an impartial study on the economic and social impacts before taking any action.

“This is particularly important at a time when the Northeast faces a growing casino glut and there is an increasing body of research on the negative impacts of casinos,” said Bob Steele, a former member of congress representing the Coalition Against Casino Expansion.

“We are, in essence, allowing a duopoly to control gambling in our state,” said Sen. Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) another coalition member.

In addition to helping to keep jobs in the state, the two tribes would continue to give the state a 25 percent cut of the slot revenue, as well as pay local “property” and other taxes at the third gambling location.

But the coalition says the personal toll from addictive gambling wouldn’t be worth the price. Many lawmakers from Southeastern Connecticut are open to the idea because of the threat of job losses.

The proposal has split lawmakers from both political parties.