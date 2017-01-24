Gun found outside school in New Haven deemed inoperable

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police have released new details in the investigation of a gun found outside of a New Haven school on Monday.

Investigators from the New Haven Police Department’s Bureau of Investigation says the gun found outside of a New Haven school on Monday has been deemed inoperable.

Police were called to The Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy on Columbus Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Monday morning. They say an employee had reported finding a handgun outside of the middle school.

When officers recovered the gun, they say it was found unloaded and without a magazine. Investigators say after examining the gun, they determined the gun would have been inoperable even if it had been loaded. They say the gun had been physically modified to prevent it from firing.

Officials say school was not in session when the gun was found and students began to arrive after the gun had been removed.

