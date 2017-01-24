Gusto Trattoria: Shrimp and Lemon Fettuccini

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today Executive Chef Riccardo Mavuli, of Gusto Trattoria will be cooking his Shrimp and Lemon Fettuccini dish.
Shrimp and Lemon Fettuccini
Ingredients:
Garlic
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Grape tomatoes
Lemon Fettuccini pasta
Large Shrimp
Morscopone cheese
Fresh basil
Black pepper
White wine
Lemon rind
Directions:
Sauté olive oil and garlic together in pan until garlic turns golden brown. Add shrimp, white wine and clam juice and cook on low heat for a few minutes.
In another pan, cook Lemon Fettuccini pasta until it is Al Dente
Mix pasta with shrimp and sautéed sauce, add grape tomatoes, a scoop of Mascarpone cheese. Toss everything together and then add fresh basil and a little lemon rind.
*Lemon Fettuccini is made from scratch from the chefs at Gusto Trattoria!
Gusto Trattoria offers live music on Fridays nights in their cozy, intimate bar and lounge. Early Bird Specials Monday – Friday from 4-6pm and all night long on Sundays. Also on Tuesday nights a traditional Italian Dinners 3 course meal for $21.95.
For more information visit www.gustotrattoria.com