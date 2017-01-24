Gusto Trattoria: Shrimp and Lemon Fettuccini

Related Coverage In the Bender Kitchen: Best Crab Cakes Ever

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today Executive Chef Riccardo Mavuli, of Gusto Trattoria will be cooking his Shrimp and Lemon Fettuccini dish.

Shrimp and Lemon Fettuccini

Ingredients:

Garlic

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Grape tomatoes

Lemon Fettuccini pasta

Large Shrimp

Morscopone cheese

Fresh basil

Black pepper

White wine

Lemon rind

Directions:

Sauté olive oil and garlic together in pan until garlic turns golden brown. Add shrimp, white wine and clam juice and cook on low heat for a few minutes.

In another pan, cook Lemon Fettuccini pasta until it is Al Dente

Mix pasta with shrimp and sautéed sauce, add grape tomatoes, a scoop of Mascarpone cheese. Toss everything together and then add fresh basil and a little lemon rind.

*Lemon Fettuccini is made from scratch from the chefs at Gusto Trattoria!

Gusto Trattoria offers live music on Fridays nights in their cozy, intimate bar and lounge. Early Bird Specials Monday – Friday from 4-6pm and all night long on Sundays. Also on Tuesday nights a traditional Italian Dinners 3 course meal for $21.95.

For more information visit www.gustotrattoria.com