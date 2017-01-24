I-395 north closed in Killingly due to tractor trailer rollover

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)– I-395 north is closed in Killingly due to a tractor trailer rollover Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation says that I-395 northbound is closed between exits 43 and 45 due to an overturned tractor trailer. That accident was reported at 4:15 a.m.

There is no word on if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash. It is also unclear if weather was a factor in the accident.

The highway is expected to clear in four hours or less.

