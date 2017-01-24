Lawmakers urged to approve pension restructuring deal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget director is urging Connecticut lawmakers to approve a tentative plan to restructure state pension obligations and help avoid huge payments that loom in the future.

Ben Barnes, Office of Policy and Management secretary, told the Appropriations Committee Tuesday the agreement the Democratic administration reached with state employee unions will help stabilize payments and reduce risk to the state’s main spending account.

Without this deal, Malloy has said Connecticut could see payments jump from $826 million in 2010-2011, when he first took office, to $6 billion in 2032. This plan sets payments at approximately $2.5 billion a year until 2021, after which they would stabilize and begin declining.

The agreement does not make any changes to pension benefits. Some lawmakers have been seeking changes to cut costs.

