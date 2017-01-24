MBDbeauty: Wedding Hair and Makeup

By Published:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Wedding day hair and makeup is as important as the dress itself. If you’re having a spring or summer wedding, now is the time to start thinking about hairstyles and how you want to look on your big day.

The first step in that is skincare, taking care of your skin is very important leading up to your wedding. Next when going in for a trial, bring pictures of what you want and make sure to wear something white.

MBDbeauty is the winner of The Knots 2017 best of and Wedding Wire’s Couples Choice Award 2017!

For more information head over to their website www.MBDbeauty.com

